A man has died after a single-vehicle collision in a Mid Sussex village, the police have confirmed.

Sussex Police said the emergency services were called to a ‘report of a single-vehicle collision’ in Ardingly Road, Lindfield, at around 6.35am on Friday (November 22).

"Officers attended and a 65-year-old man, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

"His next of kin have been informed.

Sussex Police said the emergency services were called to a ‘report of a single-vehicle collision’ in Ardingly Road, Lindfield, at around 6.35am on Friday (November 22). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“An investigation is ongoing to understand the full circumstances of the incident.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any relevant dashcam footage, is asked to report online or via 101, quoting Op Mayford.

According to AA Traffic News, the road remains closed – as of 11am on Saturday.

The latest traffic notice read: “Road closed due to emergency repairs on B2028 High Street both ways from Stonecross Lane to Francis Road. Following a serious accident on 22/11.”