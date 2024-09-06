Sussex Police said the emergency services were called to a fire at a flat in Bannings Vale, Saltdean at around 9.25am on Thursday (September 5).

"Sadly, a man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

"An investigation is underway to understand the full circumstances of the incident. At this time, there is nothing to suggest it was suspicious.”

Police said the fire was contained and ‘no other properties were damaged’.

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact the police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 325 of 05/09.

