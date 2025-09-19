Man dies after falling from hot air balloon in West Sussex
Sussex Police said they were called to a report of a man having fallen from a hot air balloon near Newpound Common, Wisborough Green, just after 9.20am on Friday, September 19.
"Following an extensive search the body of a man was sadly found in a field at 1.50pm,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.
“The search was carried out by neighbourhood officers, police drones, search officers and dogs.
“The man had been among a group of people on a balloon flight from Billingshurst to Dunsfold.
“Police have yet to [formally] identify the man.
“An investigation is taking place as to the circumstances and at this time the incident is not being treated as suspicious.”