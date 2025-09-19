Man dies after falling from hot air balloon in West Sussex

By Megan Baker

A man has died after falling from a hot air balloon in West Sussex, police have confirmed.

Sussex Police said they were called to a report of a man having fallen from a hot air balloon near Newpound Common, Wisborough Green, just after 9.20am on Friday, September 19.

"Following an extensive search the body of a man was sadly found in a field at 1.50pm,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

“The search was carried out by neighbourhood officers, police drones, search officers and dogs.

Police on the scene of the incident. Photo: Sussex News and Picturesplaceholder image
Police on the scene of the incident. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

“The man had been among a group of people on a balloon flight from Billingshurst to Dunsfold.

“Police have yet to [formally] identify the man.

“An investigation is taking place as to the circumstances and at this time the incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

