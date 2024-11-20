Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man died after a medical incident at a petrol station in West Sussex, the police have confirmed.

Sussex Police said officers were called to a ‘report of a medical incident’ at the BP service station in Findon Road, Findon around 11.30am on Tuesday (November 19).

"Sadly, a 75-year-old man from Worthing was pronounced deceased, despite the best efforts of paramedics who performed CPR,” a police spokesperson said.

"His next of kin and the coroner has been informed.”

The police statement came after reports of a large emergency service presence at the service station on Tuesday – with ambulances and police cars seen in attendance.