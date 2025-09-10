Man dies following incident on Eastbourne beach

A man has died following an incident on Eastbourne beach, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the force said that emergency services were called to the Holywell end of Eastbourne beach on Sunday, September 7 at around 1pm following a report of a medical incident.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of medical professionals and members of the public prior to their arrival, the 66-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed", the police spokesperson added.

“We are not treating this incident as suspicious and have no further information.”