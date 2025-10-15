A man died after police and paramedics were called to a road incident in East Sussex.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said ambulance crews attended the scene.

It took place on Wittersham Road, near Rye by the bridge over the river Rother, according to a witness.

The SECAmb spokesperson said: “South East Coast Ambulance Service was called at approximately 2.50pm on Sunday, October 12, following reports of a man in cardiac arrest in Wittersham Road, Rye.

“Several ambulance crews attended the scene. Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the man died at the scene.”

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.