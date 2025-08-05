Man dies in medical incident amid emergency response in West Sussex

A man has died following a medical incident in West Sussex today (August 5).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the A283 Pulborough Road near the Tesco Express Service Station in Storrington at around 11am.

Police and ambulance crews were in attendance along with the helicopter emergency service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police say that the incident “involved the rider of a motorcycle who has sadly been declared deceased. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

A man died in a medical incident in Storrington today (August 5) amid a large emergency response

“The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed they responded to a call for medical assistance. “Ambulance crews attended, but sadly the patient died at the scene.”