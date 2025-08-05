Man dies in medical incident amid emergency response in West Sussex
Emergency services rushed to the scene on the A283 Pulborough Road near the Tesco Express Service Station in Storrington at around 11am.
Police and ambulance crews were in attendance along with the helicopter emergency service.
Sussex Police say that the incident “involved the rider of a motorcycle who has sadly been declared deceased. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”
A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed they responded to a call for medical assistance. “Ambulance crews attended, but sadly the patient died at the scene.”
