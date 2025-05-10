Man evacuated from fishing vessel off Sussex coast

By Matt Pole
Published 10th May 2025, 17:35 BST
A man was evacuated from a fishing vessel off the Sussex coast due to medical reasons, HM Coastguard have confirmed.

The coastguard helicopter was seen landing in East Brighton Park this morning (May 10), as shown in these pictures by Sussex News and Pictures.

The man, who was evacuated from a fishing vessel off Eastbourne, was then transferred to hospital, an HM Coastguard spokesperson added.

A man was evacuated from a fishing vessel off the Sussex coast due to medical reasons, HM Coastguard have confirmed.

1. Man evacuated from fishing vessel off Sussex coast

A man was evacuated from a fishing vessel off the Sussex coast due to medical reasons, HM Coastguard have confirmed. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

A man was evacuated from a fishing vessel off the Sussex coast due to medical reasons, HM Coastguard have confirmed.

2. Man evacuated from fishing vessel off Sussex coast

A man was evacuated from a fishing vessel off the Sussex coast due to medical reasons, HM Coastguard have confirmed. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

A man was evacuated from a fishing vessel off the Sussex coast due to medical reasons, HM Coastguard have confirmed.

3. Man evacuated from fishing vessel off Sussex coast

A man was evacuated from a fishing vessel off the Sussex coast due to medical reasons, HM Coastguard have confirmed. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Related topics:Sussex
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice