Man evacuated from fishing vessel off Sussex coast

The coastguard helicopter was seen landing in East Brighton Park this morning (May 10), as shown in these pictures by Sussex News and Pictures.
The man, who was evacuated from a fishing vessel off Eastbourne, was then transferred to hospital, an HM Coastguard spokesperson added.
