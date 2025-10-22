Man found dead in Eastbourne; emergency road closure in place
Police were called to Pembury Road at about 7.30am on Wednesday, October 22, to a report of a ‘man’s body found outside an address’.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing to identify the individual and establish the full circumstances of the situation.
“Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting serial number 181 of 22/10.”
Police have cordoned off the road and traffic is being diverted, including bus services.
In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Stagecoach South East said: “Due to a police incident on Pembury Road, 1 and 1A services will be diverting via Langney Rise like a 1B and will be unable to serve Sevenoaks Road until further notice.”
On X, the Sussex Traffic Watch account said: “Pembury Road, Eastbourne closed due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Langney Rise and Faversham Road.”