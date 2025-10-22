Man found dead in Eastbourne; emergency road closure in place

By Richard Gladstone and Megan Baker
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 08:13 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 10:33 BST
The body of a man has been found in a residential road in Eastbourne.

Police were called to Pembury Road at about 7.30am on Wednesday, October 22, to a report of a ‘man’s body found outside an address’.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing to identify the individual and establish the full circumstances of the situation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting serial number 181 of 22/10.”

Police have cordoned off the road and traffic is being diverted, including bus services.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Stagecoach South East said: “Due to a police incident on Pembury Road, 1 and 1A services will be diverting via Langney Rise like a 1B and will be unable to serve Sevenoaks Road until further notice.”

On X, the Sussex Traffic Watch account said: “Pembury Road, Eastbourne closed due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Langney Rise and Faversham Road.”

Related topics:TwitterPoliceSussex Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice