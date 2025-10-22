Man found dead in Eastbourne; emergency road closure in place

The body of a man has been found in a residential road in Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Pembury Road at about 7.30am on Wednesday, October 22, to a report of a ‘man’s body found outside an address’.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing to identify the individual and establish the full circumstances of the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting serial number 181 of 22/10.”

Police have cordoned off the road and traffic is being diverted, including bus services.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Stagecoach South East said: “Due to a police incident on Pembury Road, 1 and 1A services will be diverting via Langney Rise like a 1B and will be unable to serve Sevenoaks Road until further notice.”

On X, the Sussex Traffic Watch account said: “Pembury Road, Eastbourne closed due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Langney Rise and Faversham Road.”