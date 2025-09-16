Man found dead on Eastbourne Beach

A man has been found dead on Eastbourne Beach, Sussex Police have confirmed.

The police force said emergency services were called on Tuesday, September 16, following a report of a body found on the beach.

“The man was confirmed as deceased, and he has now been identified,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“A report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”