Man found dead on Eastbourne beach identified as missing person
A man found dead on Eastbourne Beach has been identified as a missing person from Wiltshire, Sussex Police confirmed.
The police force said emergency services were called on Tuesday, September 16, following a report of a body on the beach.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.
“His death is currently being treated as non-suspicious, and the coroner has been informed.”