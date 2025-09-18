Man found dead on Eastbourne beach identified as missing person

A man found dead on Eastbourne Beach has been identified as a missing person from Wiltshire, Sussex Police confirmed.

The police force said emergency services were called on Tuesday, September 16, following a report of a body on the beach.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

“His death is currently being treated as non-suspicious, and the coroner has been informed.”