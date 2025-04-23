Man hospitalised following collision involving bike in East Sussex

A man has been hospitalised following a collision between a pedestrian and a bike in East Sussex.

Police said that just after 4pm on April 15, a man in his 50s was reported to have been hit by a cyclist while crossing Western Road in Brighton near to the Waitrose bus stop.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The bike, which may have been electric, did not stop at the scene, and enquiries to locate the rider are ongoing.

"The victim sustained significant injuries in the collision and remains in hospital at this time.

A man has been hospitalised following a collision between a pedestrian and a bike in East Sussex.

"Anyone who has footage from the area at the time of the collision, or who has information to assist police in establishing the circumstances, is asked to make a report.

"We also ask that if you believe you were involved in the incident, you contact police.

"You can do this by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting reference 840 of 15/04.”

