Man hospitalised following collision involving bike in East Sussex
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police said that just after 4pm on April 15, a man in his 50s was reported to have been hit by a cyclist while crossing Western Road in Brighton near to the Waitrose bus stop.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The bike, which may have been electric, did not stop at the scene, and enquiries to locate the rider are ongoing.
"The victim sustained significant injuries in the collision and remains in hospital at this time.
"Anyone who has footage from the area at the time of the collision, or who has information to assist police in establishing the circumstances, is asked to make a report.
"We also ask that if you believe you were involved in the incident, you contact police.
"You can do this by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting reference 840 of 15/04.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.