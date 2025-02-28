Emergency services were called to Royal Parade, at the junction with Penhale Road, shortly after 6.30pm on Thursday, February 27 to a report of a car having collided with a pedestrian.

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, a police spokesperson added.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The vehicle left the scene without stopping and an investigation is ongoing to identify and locate those involved.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or believes they have information that could help with the investigation is urged to report online or call 101, quoting serial 1119 of 27/02.”

1 . Man hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following hit and run in Eastbourne A man was hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following a hit and run on Penhale Road in Eastbourne. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Man hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following hit and run in Eastbourne A man was hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following a hit and run on Penhale Road in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Man hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following hit and run in Eastbourne A man was hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following a hit and run on Penhale Road in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures