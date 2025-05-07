Man missing from Eastbourne found

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 15:40 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 16:54 BST
A man who was reported missing from Eastbourne has been found. Photo: National WorldA man who was reported missing from Eastbourne has been found. Photo: National World
A man who was reported missing from Eastbourne has been found. Photo: National World
A man who was reported missing from Eastbourne has been found.

Sussex Police thanked the public for their concern for William, who was reported missing yesterday (May 6).

A spokesperson for the police force said: “We are pleased to say that missing William from Eastbourne has been located.

“Thanks for all your concern.”

Related topics:Sussex Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice