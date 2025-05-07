Man missing from Eastbourne found
A man who was reported missing from Eastbourne has been found.
Sussex Police thanked the public for their concern for William, who was reported missing yesterday (May 6).
A spokesperson for the police force said: “We are pleased to say that missing William from Eastbourne has been located.
“Thanks for all your concern.”
