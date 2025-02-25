Man 'seriously injured' following collision in Eastbourne

A man sustained ‘serious’ injuries following a collision between a car and motorbike in Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that the incident involved the driver of a black Hyundai Tucson, and the rider of a black Aprillia RS125 motorcycle around 6.10pm on February 19 in Brodrick Road.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The motorcycle rider, a 23-year-old local man, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver of the Hyundai, a 62-year-old local man, was not injured.

A man sustained ‘serious’ injuries following a collision between a car and motorbike in Eastbourne. Picture: Google

“Officers are investigating, and want witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward.

“This includes anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the incident or of the vehicles in the area at the time.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 944 of 19/02.”