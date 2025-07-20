Officers were spotted at The Old School block of flats, in Whitley Road.

Police and Scenes of Crime Officers (SOCO) were there, alongside several police cars and vans.

According to reports, a person was airlifted to hospital.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We were called to a report of man who had been stabbed in Whitley Road, Eastbourne, at 10.27am on Sunday (July 20).

“The man sustained a puncture wound and was taken to hospital. His condition is not life-threatening.

“A man, known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and is currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing and there are officers in the area making enquiries.”

