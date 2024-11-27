Man taken to hospital after being injured with knife in Eastbourne

Emergency services were called to Furness Road around 5.40pm on Tuesday, November 26 following a report of a 23 year-old man being injured.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics and police who had arrived on the scene confirmed that officers took a search of the area but did not find anyone believed to be involved with the incident.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services responded to a report that a 23-year-old man had been injured with a knife in Furness Road, Eastbourne at around 5.40pm on Tuesday, November 26.

"The man was assessed at the scene by paramedics, and taken to hospital for further treatment.

“Officers undertook a search of the area but did not locate anyone believed to be involved in the incident.

“Further CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

“You can make a report online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 976 of 26/11.”

