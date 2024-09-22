Man taken to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’ following medical incident in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been taken to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’ following a medical incident in West Sussex.

Emergency services were called to an incident at the County Mall Shopping Centre in Crawley this afternoon (Sunday, September 20).

An air ambulance was spotted landing at the nearby Southgate playing field.

Sussex Police as well as ambulances were on the scene of the incident.

Air ambulance called to incident at West Sussex shopping centre. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a medical incident in County Mall, Northgate, Crawley around 1.45pm this afternoon (22 September).

“A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“An increased police presence can be expected in the area. The incident poses no threat to the public.”