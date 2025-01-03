Sussex Police confirmed the man’s injuries after officers were called to the collision in Seaside Road just before 5pm on Thursday, January 2.

Paramedics were also called to the scene following the crash.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Seaside Road, Eastbourne, just before 5pm on Thursday, January 2.

"The pedestrian, a man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Police are not appealing for any further information at this time.”

1 . Man taken to hospital with ‘minor injuries’ following collision between car and pedestrian in Eastbourne A man has been taken to hospital with ‘minor injuries’ following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Seaside Road on Thursday, January 2 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

