Man taken to hospital with stab wounds after 'altercation' in Chichester: photos show police at scene

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 15:25 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 10:24 BST
A man has been taken to hospital with stab wounds after an altercation in Chichester, Sussex Police have said.

A police spokesperson said: “Police and emergency services responded to a report of an altercation outside an address in Exton Road, Chichester.

The incident happened in an alley linking Kingsham Road and Exton Road at about 1.50pm on Tuesday, 22 July.

"A 29-year-old local man was taken to hospital with serious injuries consistent with a stabbing. He remains in a serious but stable condition.”

Police added: “Officers are investigating and there will be an increased police presence while we respond to the incident.

"It is believed to have been an incident between individuals that does not pose a wider threat to the public.”

Police concluded by saying witnesses or anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 861 of 22/07.

