RNLI crews responded to an incident off the coast in West Sussex.

On Sunday afternoon (May 18), the RNLI crew – of Littlehampton B-Class inshore lifeboat Renee Sherman – was tasked by HM Coastguard, ‘following a Mayday call’ from a dive boat.

The call came ‘approximately two miles south’ of Middleton-on-Sea, the RNLI said.

"RNLI volunteer crews from both Littlehampton and Selsey lifeboat stations made fast progress to the scene,” a spokesperson added.

"A Mayday had been called from the dive vessel as the electrics had failed whilst there were four divers in the water.

"As a consequence of the failure the dive vessel was drifting eastwards on the flooding tide and it was imperative that the divers were able to locate their craft on surfacing.

"Two divers were recovered to the dive vessel with Selsey RNLI in attendance and two divers were recovered to Littlehampton’s lifeboat Renee Sherman."

The RNLI said all the divers and three dive vessel crew were ‘confirmed to be uninjured and well’.

The casualty vessel was then taken under tow by the Littlehampton lifeboat crew heading to their home port.

The Selsey lifeboat crew were stood down so that they could return to their station. Once in Littlehampton harbour the dive vessel was moored up at the Town Quay pontoon.

Nick White, lifeboat operations manager at Littlehampton lifeboat station and launch authority for this incident, said: "When tasked to a Mayday call our shore and lifeboat crews are especially aware of the importance of their roles, particularly in instances where there are known to be persons in the water.

"On arriving at the scene, along with their colleagues from Selsey RNLI, the Littlehampton lifeboat crew were able to quickly recover two of the divers to the lifeboat and then assist by returning the casualty vessel to safe harbour.

"No matter how well prepared a vessel is, being out at sea in an exposed environment can lead to equipment failure and we are delighted to have been able to play a key role in bringing the divers and their support crew safely back to harbour.”