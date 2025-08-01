Mid Sussex Police appeal for help finding missing 12-year-old from Burgess Hill

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 1st Aug 2025, 14:31 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 14:56 BST
Mid Sussex Police have issued an appeal for help finding a missing 12-year-old from Burgess Hill.

Police posted a photo to Facebook at 2pm on Friday, August 1.

A police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Ellie who has been reported missing from Burgess Hill?

“The 12-year-old was last seen at Wivelsfield train station at about 5.20am on 30 July, and also has links to Crawley.

“Ellie is 5’11” with short brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black hooded top and black cargo-style trousers. She was also carrying a black bag.

“Officers are concerned for her welfare. Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 181 of 01/08.”

