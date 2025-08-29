Midhurst industrial estate fire sparks emergency response

A fire broke out in the West Sussex town.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 6.49am to reports of a fire involving an industrial unit on the Wedglen Industrial Estate, Station Road, Midhurst.”

The incident took place on Friday, August 29.

The fire service added: “Joint Fire control mobilised six fire engines to the scene. Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work bringing the fire under control using two high pressure hose reels, an ultra-high pressure hose, two safety jets and a covering jet.

“Fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this incident.

“Crews left the scene at 1.30pm.”