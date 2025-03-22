'Minor injuries' reported in Worthing collision

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 13:51 BST
A Worthing road was blocked yesterday (Friday, March 22) following a collision.

A24 Findon Road was blocked both ways from A27 Crockhurst Hill (Offington Corner) to Nepcote Lane, just after 5pm.

Motorists experienced short delays while emergency services were on the scene.

Sussex Police confirmed the collision caused ‘minor injuries’ to those involved.

The police force also said no arrests have been made.

