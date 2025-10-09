Missing Essex man could be in Eastbourne, say police
Essex Police are appealing for the public’s help to find Michael, 68, who is missing from Grays.
An Essex Police spokesperson said: “Michael is 5ft 8ins in height, of medium build, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.
"Our investigation so far suggests he could well be in the Eastbourne area of Sussex.
"He could well be using trains to get around.
"We're worried about him and need to find him to make sure he's okay.
"If you’ve seen Michael, or have any information as to his whereabouts, please call 999 quoting incident 901 of 8 October.”