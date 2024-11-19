Missing Liverpool teenager could be in East Sussex, police say
Police are searching for a missing teenager who could be in East Sussex.
Sussex Police have appealed for help locating Alfie, 15, who has been reported missing from Liverpool.
The police force believe he may be in Brighton and Hove or Eastbourne.
“Alfie is 5’8” with brown hair and was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.
"He may also be carrying a rucksack.
“Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 47240225156.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.