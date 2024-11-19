Police believe Alfie could be in Eastbourne or Brighton and Hove. Photo: Sussex Police

Police are searching for a missing teenager who could be in East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police have appealed for help locating Alfie, 15, who has been reported missing from Liverpool.

The police force believe he may be in Brighton and Hove or Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alfie is 5’8” with brown hair and was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

"He may also be carrying a rucksack.

“Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 47240225156.”