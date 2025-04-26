Missing man may be in West Sussex: Thames Valley Police issue image of 54-year-old from Oxford

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 26th Apr 2025, 15:02 BST
Sussex Police are appealing for information to help find a man who is missing from Oxford.

Police said Stephen may be in West Sussex.

A police spokesperson said: “Our colleagues from Thames Valley Police have issued a new image of the 54-year-old, reported missing from Oxford. Stephen has not been heard from since 30 March. His care is a blue Mazda 3 that was abandoned in a field in West Berkshire.”

“He has links to Littlehampton and it is believed he was sighted in the West Sussex area at 10.30am on Wednesday.

“Anyone who sees Stephen or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to us by calling 999 and quote Thames Valley Police reference 43250192691.”

Police said Stephen may be in West Sussex

1. Stephen

Police said Stephen may be in West Sussex Photo: Sussex Police

Related topics:Thames Valley PolicePoliceOxfordLittlehampton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice