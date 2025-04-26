Police said Stephen may be in West Sussex.

A police spokesperson said: “Our colleagues from Thames Valley Police have issued a new image of the 54-year-old, reported missing from Oxford. Stephen has not been heard from since 30 March. His care is a blue Mazda 3 that was abandoned in a field in West Berkshire.”

“He has links to Littlehampton and it is believed he was sighted in the West Sussex area at 10.30am on Wednesday.

“Anyone who sees Stephen or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to us by calling 999 and quote Thames Valley Police reference 43250192691.”