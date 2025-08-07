A St Leonards man who was reported missing a week ago has been found dead, police have announced.

Sussex Police said Simon was reported missing last Thursday (July 31).

A search was then launched to try and find him.

Police announced on Thursday (August 7) that he had sadly been found dead.

A police spokesperson said: “In the search for Simon, who was reported missing on July 31 from St Leonards, we are saddened to confirm that he has been found deceased in Hastings.

“His family have been informed, and our heartfelt condolences go out to them at this incredibly difficult time.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, and the Coroner's Office has been informed.”