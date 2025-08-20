Missing teen from Cumbria has links to West Sussex, say police

Cumbria Police posted to Facebook on Sunday, August 17: “Have you seen missing 13-year-old? Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Liam Harrison who was last seen at 4.45pm yesterday (Aug 16) on King Street, Wigton.

“Liam is described as 5ft 10ins of slim build with brown hair and was last seen wearing a red and white football top, black joggers, black Canada Goose jacket, a golf chain and black rucksack.

“Liam has links to West Sussex.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101. Officers would also like to urge Liam to contact this number if he sees this appeal.”