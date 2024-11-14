Missing teenager, 17, believed to be in Eastbourne

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024, 13:16 GMT
Kyle, 17, is believed to be in Eastbourne. Photo: Eastbourne PoliceKyle, 17, is believed to be in Eastbourne. Photo: Eastbourne Police
Kyle, 17, is believed to be in Eastbourne. Photo: Eastbourne Police
Police have appealed for help locating a missing teenager who is believed to be in Eastbourne.

Kyle, 17, is missing from Nottingham but could be in Eastbourne, according to Sussex Police.

The police force is assisting with the search and has asked anyone who sees him to get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police previously said: “We are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

“Kyle is described as 5ft 10in tall, slim build with afro style hair, this is sometimes styled into dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing black Nike joggers, black hooded jacket, black Nike trainers and a beanie hat.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number: 01/1057629/24.

Related topics:Eastbourne PoliceNottinghamSussex PoliceNike

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice