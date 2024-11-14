Kyle, 17, is believed to be in Eastbourne. Photo: Eastbourne Police

Police have appealed for help locating a missing teenager who is believed to be in Eastbourne.

Kyle, 17, is missing from Nottingham but could be in Eastbourne, according to Sussex Police.

The police force is assisting with the search and has asked anyone who sees him to get in touch.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police previously said: “We are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

“Kyle is described as 5ft 10in tall, slim build with afro style hair, this is sometimes styled into dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing black Nike joggers, black hooded jacket, black Nike trainers and a beanie hat.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number: 01/1057629/24.