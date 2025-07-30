Missing teenager, 17, last seen in Sussex

Aleksander, 17, is missing from Staffordshire and was last seen in Trafalgar Street, Brighton, at 1pm on July 26, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Aleksander is 5’10” with short dark brown hair, and a tattoo on his inner left forearm of three people in a silhouette.

"He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and black jeans.

"If you see Aleksander, we ask you to make a report to police by calling 101 quoting reference 1051 of 25/07.”