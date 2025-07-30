Missing teenager, 17, last seen in Sussex

Police are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen in Sussex.

Aleksander, 17, is missing from Staffordshire and was last seen in Trafalgar Street, Brighton, at 1pm on July 26, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Aleksander is 5’10” with short dark brown hair, and a tattoo on his inner left forearm of three people in a silhouette.

"He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and black jeans.

"If you see Aleksander, we ask you to make a report to police by calling 101 quoting reference 1051 of 25/07.”

