Missing teenagers may be in East Sussex, police say

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have ‘growing concerns’ for two missing teenagers with links to East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danika, 15, and Charlotte, 14, are missing from Wrexham, Wales, but have links to East Sussex, according to North Wales Police.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “We have growing concerns for Danika and Charlotte, who have been missing from the Minera area of Wrexham since January 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were last seen together at Ruabon train station at around 6pm on Tuesday.

Danika (left) and Charlotte (right). Photo: North Wales Police

"They are also believed to have links to the East Sussex, Hastings, Telford, Dudley and Liverpool areas.

"Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with police immediately via our website or by calling 101, quoting iTrace reference 49604 or 49605.”