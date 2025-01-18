Missing teenagers may be in East Sussex, police say
Danika, 15, and Charlotte, 14, are missing from Wrexham, Wales, but have links to East Sussex, according to North Wales Police.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “We have growing concerns for Danika and Charlotte, who have been missing from the Minera area of Wrexham since January 14.
"They were last seen together at Ruabon train station at around 6pm on Tuesday.
"They are also believed to have links to the East Sussex, Hastings, Telford, Dudley and Liverpool areas.
"Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with police immediately via our website or by calling 101, quoting iTrace reference 49604 or 49605.”
