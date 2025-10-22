Moira House School: Emergency services return to scene of fire

By Megan Baker

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 16:47 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 17:10 BST
Emergency services have returned to the scene of a major fire in Eastbourne this afternoon (Wednesday, October 22).

Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) have been pictured at Moira House School in Upper Carlisle Road again.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to the Moira House School buildings in Eastbourne, following a report of trespassers on the site just before 1pm on Wednesday, 22 October.

“Officers attended the area and conducted a search, but those involved had left prior to police arrival.”

ESFRS added that it was called to deal with hot spots.

Photos from the scene show smoke rising from the site.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “We were called to attend the site to deal with hot spots, which is not uncommon following a fire of this size and given the structure of the building.

"Crews in attendance damped down hot spots and a further reinspection is due to take place later today.”

