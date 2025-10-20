East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) have shared photos of the smouldering remains of the former school.

As of 7.55am, crews were still on site monitoring the building and ‘damping down’.

UK Power Networks are also in attendance this morning, according to ESFRS.

Emergency services were called to the former school at 5.47pm last night (Sunday, October 19).

Eight fire engines were used to tackle the blaze, and residents were urged to avoid the area and keep their windows closed.

Police and the ambulance service were in attendance.

No casualties have been reported.

