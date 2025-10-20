Moira House School: New photos show destruction caused by fire

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 20th Oct 2025, 09:37 BST
Photos from this morning (Monday, October 20) show destruction caused by the fire at Moira House School.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) have shared photos of the smouldering remains of the former school.

As of 7.55am, crews were still on site monitoring the building and ‘damping down’.

UK Power Networks are also in attendance this morning, according to ESFRS.

Emergency services were called to the former school at 5.47pm last night (Sunday, October 19).

Eight fire engines were used to tackle the blaze, and residents were urged to avoid the area and keep their windows closed.

Police and the ambulance service were in attendance.

No casualties have been reported.

Photo from the scene

1. Moira House School: New photos show destruction caused by fire

Photo from the scene Photo: ESFRS

Photo from the scene

2. Moira House School: New photos show destruction caused by fire

Photo from the scene Photo: ESFRS

Photo from the scene

3. Moira House School: New photos show destruction caused by fire

Photo from the scene Photo: ESFRS

Photo from the scene

4. Moira House School: New photos show destruction caused by fire

Photo from the scene Photo: ESFRS

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Emergency servicesPolice
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice