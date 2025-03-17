Moped rider taken to hospital following Eastbourne collision

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:52 BST

Police are appealing for information following a collision in Eastbourne.

Emergency services were called to a collision between a car and a moped in Lottbridge Drove at about 12pm yesterday (Sunday, March 16).

The road was closed for several hours following the incident.

The moped rider, a 30-year-old man from Eastbourne, was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged, Sussex Police confirmed.

Police on the scene of the collision. Photo: Sussex News and PicturesPolice on the scene of the collision. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures


A spokesperson for the force added: "Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision and ask witnesses to make a report.

"You can do this online or by calling 101 quoting reference 405 of 16/03.”

