Mosque arson attack: Muslim organisation 'profoundly shocked and alarmed'

The UK's largest Muslim umbrella organisation has condemned the arson attack on a Peacehaven mosque, in a statement released to the media.

Dr Wajid Akhter, MCB secretary general, said: 'These incidents do not occur in a vacuum. This comes as media and political figures escalate collective blame and deliberate misrepresentation of Muslim communities, their causes and their faith. It also comes during Visit My Mosque, a time when mosques across the UK open their doors to neighbours of all faiths and none, building relationships and strengthening the fabric of our communities. That such an attack should occur at this moment is a stark reminder of how emboldened hatred has become. The MCB urges the authorities to bring those responsible swiftly to justice and to provide robust protection for all places of worship. But beyond policing, there must be a reckoning with the hate being stoked in our public discourse. The safety of British Muslims, and of all faith communities, depends on it."