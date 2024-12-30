Motorcycle passenger taken to hospital following A27 crash

A motorcycle passenger was taken to hospital following an incident on the A27.

Sussex Police have released a statement following a crash on the A27 at Crossbush near Arundel.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 1.39 pm on Monday, December 30, AA Traffic Watch first reported an incident on the A27. Their statement read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Bypass Eastbound near (Causeway Roundabout).”

One lane was reportedly closed, causing significant delays. Pictures from a Sussex Freelance photographer show it appears to be a collision of a car and a motorcycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, at 2.55 pm, Sussex Traffic Watch revealed that the ‘road had been cleared and reopened’

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A motorcycle pillion passenger was taken to hospital following a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A27 at Crossbush, near Arundel, on 30 December.

“Officers attended the collision, that happened at 12.17 on the westbound carriageway.

“The other motorcycle rider suffered minor injuries.

"Officers at the scene would like to remind motorists to stay within their vehicle and not to leave it while they provide an emergency response and reopen the road. The road has fully reopened.”