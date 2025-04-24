'Multi-vehicle' collision on West Sussex main road
A main road in West Sussex is partially blocked this evening (Thursday, April 24) due to a collision involving several vehicles.
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 4.15pm today.
It is affecting traffic on the A272 in Cowfold between Billingshurst and Haywards Heath.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A272 Brownings Hill both ways around Stonehouse Lane (Peartree Corner).”
