'Multi-vehicle' collision on West Sussex main road

By Richard Gladstone
Published 24th Apr 2025, 17:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A main road in West Sussex is partially blocked this evening (Thursday, April 24) due to a collision involving several vehicles.

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 4.15pm today.

It is affecting traffic on the A272 in Cowfold between Billingshurst and Haywards Heath.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A272 Brownings Hill both ways around Stonehouse Lane (Peartree Corner).”

We will have more as we get it.

Related topics:BillingshurstHaywards Heath
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice