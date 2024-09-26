'Multi vehicle crash' on A29 near Pulborough

By Sarah Page
Published 26th Sep 2024, 16:02 BST
A 'multi vehicle' crash is being reported on the A29 near Brinsbury CollegeA 'multi vehicle' crash is being reported on the A29 near Brinsbury College
A ‘multi vehicle crash’ is being reported on the A29 near Pulborough this afternoon (Thursday).

AA Roadwatch reports the crash happened near Brinsbury College on Stane Street at around 2.30pm.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

We will have more on this when we get it.

