Multiple fire crews called to blaze at property in East Sussex

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 19th Sep 2024, 14:41 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2024, 15:53 BST
Multiple fire engines were called to help tackle a blaze in East Sussex.

Crews from Eastbourne, Pevensey and Hailsham were called to Fairlight Close in Polegate following reports of a fire at 10.47am on Thursday, September 19.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue confirmed that there were no reports of injuries following the fire and is being treated by the service as accidental.

The spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.47 am today to reports of a fire at a property on Fairlight Close, Polegate.

“The fire was in a large outbuilding, with other nearby buildings affected.

“Three fire engines attended.

“They used breathing apparatus, hose reel, firefighting foam and a thermal imaging camera.

“There are no reports of injuries.

“The fire is being treated as accidental.”

Multiple fire crews called to blaze at property in East Sussex

1. Multiple fire crews called to blaze at property in East Sussex

Multiple fire crews called to blaze at property in East Sussex Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Multiple fire crews called to blaze at property in East Sussex

2. Multiple fire crews called to blaze at property in East Sussex

Multiple fire crews called to blaze at property in East Sussex Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Multiple fire crews called to blaze at property in East Sussex

3. Multiple fire crews called to blaze at property in East Sussex

Multiple fire crews called to blaze at property in East Sussex Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Multiple fire crews called to blaze at property in East Sussex

4. Multiple fire crews called to blaze at property in East Sussex

Multiple fire crews called to blaze at property in East Sussex Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PolegateHailshamPevensey