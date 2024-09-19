Crews from Eastbourne, Pevensey and Hailsham were called to Fairlight Close in Polegate following reports of a fire at 10.47am on Thursday, September 19.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue confirmed that there were no reports of injuries following the fire and is being treated by the service as accidental.
The spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.47 am today to reports of a fire at a property on Fairlight Close, Polegate.
“The fire was in a large outbuilding, with other nearby buildings affected.
“Three fire engines attended.
“They used breathing apparatus, hose reel, firefighting foam and a thermal imaging camera.
“There are no reports of injuries.
“The fire is being treated as accidental.”
