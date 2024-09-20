Multiple fire engines called to tackle blaze at flats in East Sussex - Residents told to 'avoid area'

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 20th Sep 2024, 16:16 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2024, 16:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Multiple fire engines have been called to tackle a blaze at flats in East Sussex.

Fire crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 2.54pm on Friday, September 20, to reports of a fire at flats on Coronation Gardens in Battle.

A spokesperson for the service confirmed that there were no injuries but one person has been treated for smoke inhalation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “As of 3.10pm, four fire engines and three officers had been sent to the scene.

Multiple fire engines have been called to tackle a blaze at flats in East Sussex.Multiple fire engines have been called to tackle a blaze at flats in East Sussex.
Multiple fire engines have been called to tackle a blaze at flats in East Sussex.

“The fire is affecting the ground floor and first floor of the building.

“There are no reports of injuries.

“Please avoid the area while crews work.

“One person has been treated for smoke inhalation.

“Breathing apparatus and hose reel were used to tackle the fire.

“The fire, which is now out, is thought to have started accidentally in a wheelie bin.”

Related topics:ResidentsBattle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.