Multiple fire engines called to tackle blaze at flats in East Sussex - Residents told to 'avoid area'

Multiple fire engines have been called to tackle a blaze at flats in East Sussex.

Fire crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 2.54pm on Friday, September 20, to reports of a fire at flats on Coronation Gardens in Battle.

A spokesperson for the service confirmed that there were no injuries but one person has been treated for smoke inhalation.

The spokesperson said: “As of 3.10pm, four fire engines and three officers had been sent to the scene.

“The fire is affecting the ground floor and first floor of the building.

“There are no reports of injuries.

“Please avoid the area while crews work.

“One person has been treated for smoke inhalation.

“Breathing apparatus and hose reel were used to tackle the fire.

“The fire, which is now out, is thought to have started accidentally in a wheelie bin.”