Mystery over how pet dog was poisoned in Horsham Park
Susie and Allan Peters quickly alerted Horsham District Council and other pet owners when their golden retriever Bonnie vomited ‘green pellets’ after eating something while off the lead in a wooded area of the park early on Monday morning.
Bonnie was rushed to Arthur Lodge vets in Brighton Road, Horsham, where she vomited more of the pellets following an injection to empty her stomach.
"The vet was not sure if it was rat poison but thinks it is poison of some sort as it smelt quite ‘tasty’,” said Susie.
Luckily Bonnie was able to return home after treatment but mystery remains over what it was that she ate and how it got there. Meanwhile dog owners are being urged to be on the alert.
A spokesperson for Horsham District Council – which owns the park – said: “We are sorry to hear that the Peters’ dog has been unwell. “We received reports of a dog ingesting a form of poison in the vicinity of Horsham Park towards the North Street/railway station area in the early hours of February 17. “We can confirm that pelleted poisons, and in this instance green pellets, are not used by the council’s parks and countryside team. “We recommend that dog walkers be vigilant when walking their pets and keep them on a lead in this area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.