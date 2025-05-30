Newhaven RNLI have confirmed that a report of a hang-glider in the sea near Seaford Head was a ‘false alarm’.

On Sunday, May 18, HM Coastguard requested the launch of Newhaven RNLI’s inshore-lifeboat following a report of a red hang-glider ditching into the sea off Seaford Head.

Newhaven RNLI said volunteers launched D-890 Bill Hall with four crew on-board and went to the last reported location.

At the scene the crew searched the shoreline and further out at sea but nothing was found. Then, while speaking with vessels in the area, a crew member saw a red object about 100 metres away, which was identified as a red balloon.

Crew member Will Rowell standing with the rescued balloon. Photo: Newhaven RNLI

Will Rowell, volunteer lifeboat crew, said: “This shout was a false alarm with good intent, and we thank the member of the public who reported this. We always prefer to launch and find everything is safe than risk missing someone in need. If you see someone in trouble in the water, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

The balloon was recovered and reported back to HM Coastguard, who then stood Newhaven ILB down.

Some 97 per cent of the RNLI’s frontline lifesavers are volunteers, including 5,700 volunteer lifeboat crew members at stations around the UK and Ireland. Newhaven RNLI was established in 1803, and covers from Beachy Head to Brighton. The modern afloat station operates an all-weather Severn class lifeboat and a inshore D class lifeboat.

Newhaven RNLI are looking for volunteers in the shop, visits and fundraising teams, as well as a new admin officer. People can find out more at linktr.ee/newhaven_rnli.