Newhaven RNLI launches rescue as person on inflatable boat ‘blown out to sea’ from Seaford Beach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A person had to be rescued by Newhaven RNLI after their inflatable boat was ‘blown out to sea’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newhaven RNLI has confirmed that on Saturday, April 5, a volunteer lifeboat crew was paged at 6.12pm to reports of ‘an inflatable blown out to sea from Seaford Beach’.

Four crew members onboard the charity’s D class inshore lifeboat D-890 Bill Hall responded to the incident after being requested by HM Coastguard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newhaven RNLI said the lifeboat went to the last reported location of the casualty, which was about a quarter of a mile offshore in the middle of Seaford Bay, before locating them one mile south east of Newhaven.

Newhaven RNLI's D class entering Newhaven Harbour

Dan Wittenberg, D class helm, said: “Once the casualty was onboard the lifeboat, we made sure they were safe and well, and also provided a waterproof blanket to keep them warm and dry.”

The lifeboat crew also confirmed the individual was alone and that no other casualties were involved. Once the casualty was onboard the lifeboat, the crew made sure they did not have any injuries and had not inhaled any water. The crew recovered the inflatable boat as well.

Newhaven RNLI said the casualty was wearing a buoyancy aid and had a mobile phone and were returned to their family on Seaford Beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wittenberg said: “Inflatables are great fun in a swimming pool but with an offshore breeze, it’s easy to find yourself in trouble very quickly.”

“When visiting the south coast over the coming months it is important to know the risks. You should always have means of calling for help if you, or someone else around you gets into trouble. Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if you, or someone around you gets into trouble in the water.”

Newhaven RNLI said that 97 per cent of the RNLI’s frontline lifesavers are volunteers, which includes 5,700 volunteer lifeboat crew members at stations around the UK and Ireland. The RNLI would not be able to provide a 24/7 lifesaving service without volunteer lifesavers. People can find out more about volunteering at rnli.org/support-us/volunteer.