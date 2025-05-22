'No casualties' after Sussex village house fire 'caused by lightning strike'
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said crews were called around 3pm on Wednesday (May 21) to a house fire ‘caused by a lightning strike’ in School Close, Fittleworth.
"At the height of the incident we had six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform at the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus worked hard throughout the night to extinguish a fire in the roof space of the property.
"Fortunately there were no casualties.
"The fire is now out and fire crews have left the scene.”
School Lane was closed while the incident was ongoing and people were advised to avoid the area.
The road has now reopened.
