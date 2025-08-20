No casualties reported after four fire engines attend incident in Newhaven

Photos were sent to this newspaper on Tuesday morning showing the emergency vehicles outside a property next to the fire station.

An ESFRS spokesperson said on Wednesday, August 20: “We were called at 8.11am on 19 August 2025 to reports of a fire in Meeching Road, Newhaven.

“At the height of the incident there were four fire engines in attendance with six breathing apparatus, one main jet, one hose reel jet and fire hydrant used to tackle the fire. There were no casualties reported.

“As of 9.58am all firefighting operations were complete, and the incident was handed over to Sussex Police.”

1 . Newhaven Fire engines in Meeching Road, Newhaven, on Tuesday morning, August 19 Photo: Eddie Mitchell