No casualties reported after four fire engines attend incident in Newhaven

Lawrence Smith
Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 20th Aug 2025, 10:51 BST
East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (ESFRS) has confirmed that four fire engines attended an incident in Newhaven on Tuesday, August 19.

Photos were sent to this newspaper on Tuesday morning showing the emergency vehicles outside a property next to the fire station.

An ESFRS spokesperson said on Wednesday, August 20: “We were called at 8.11am on 19 August 2025 to reports of a fire in Meeching Road, Newhaven.

“At the height of the incident there were four fire engines in attendance with six breathing apparatus, one main jet, one hose reel jet and fire hydrant used to tackle the fire. There were no casualties reported.

“As of 9.58am all firefighting operations were complete, and the incident was handed over to Sussex Police.”

