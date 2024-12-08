‘No injuries’ reported following ‘accidental’ fire in Heathfield

‘No injuries’ have been reported following an ‘accidental’ fire in Heathfield.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at a domestic property on Frenches Farm Drive at approximately 4pm on Sunday, December 8.

Crews from six fire appliances used breathing apparatus, two main jets, firefighting foam and a hosereel jet to put out the blaze.

One person was discharged from the care of the ambulance service at the scene, the fire service added.

An East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were called on 8 December at 4.07pm to reports of a fire at a domestic property in Frenches Farm Drive, Heathfield.

“Six fire appliances were called to the scene from Uckfield, Burwash, Crowborough, Hailsham, Herstmonceux and Lewes.

“Crews used breathing apparatus, two main jets, firefighting foam and one hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

“The fire was accidental. One person was discharged from the care of the ambulance service at the scene and there were no injuries reported.

“South East Coast Ambulance Service, Sussex Police, UK Power Networks and Southern Gas Network were also in attendance.”

A spokesperson from UK Power Networks said: “UK Power Networks engineers were called to a property in Frenches Farm Drive, Heathfield, at 5.14pm yesterday to disconnect the electricity supply for safety reasons at the request of the fire service.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Police assisted the fire service at the scene.”