A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “Two HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopters were sent in response to a report of a person in the water at Selsey, made at about 11.20am on 11 February.

"Selsey and Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Teams were sent, as well the RNLI's inshore and all-weather lifeboats from Selsey. Sussex Police was also informed.

"No one has been reported missing and an extensive search found no one in distress. HM Coastguard stood down its response at about 2pm, pending any new information.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Police were called to assist the coastguard after a possible sighting of a lifeless body in the water on Selsey Beach at about 12pm on Tuesday (11 February).

"Extensive searches were carried out by the RNLI lifeboats and the coastguard. Nothing was found and the searches were stood down at 2.15pm.”

1 . COASTGUARD CHOPPER 187 AND 175 OFF SELSEY THIS MORNING WITH SELSEY INSHORE RNLI COASTGUARD CHOPPER 187 AND 175 OFF SELSEY THIS MORNING WITH SELSEY INSHORE RNLI Photo: Eddie Mitchell

