By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 21st Apr 2025
Part of the A259 has been closed in East Sussex.

It comes after a collision in Rye on Easter Monday (April 21).

An AA Traffic News report read: “Road closed and heavy traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A259 both ways between Skinners Roundabout and Kettle O Fish Roundabout.”

The incident was first reported at 3.25pm.

