Part of A259 closed in East Sussex after collision
Part of the A259 has been closed in East Sussex.
It comes after a collision in Rye on Easter Monday (April 21).
An AA Traffic News report read: “Road closed and heavy traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A259 both ways between Skinners Roundabout and Kettle O Fish Roundabout.”
The incident was first reported at 3.25pm.
