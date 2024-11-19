Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a collision in Peacehaven earlier this month.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "The driver initially stopped at the scene, and the boy left the area. Officers wish to trace any witnesses and speak to the driver of the vehicle involved. The boy was later treated for head injuries. Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote collision reference 1511808.”